The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a tasty low-calorie meal?

H-E-B chef Charlotte Samuel has a new vegan burrito boat recipe you just have to try!

Interested in free online classes hosted by H‑E‑B chefs? Click or tap here to sign up.

Ingredients

3 zucchini

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided use

1/2 cup onions, chopped

