VIA Park & Ride is providing rides to the biggest 2024 Fiesta events

Fiesta is one of the most exciting and fun times of the year in San Antonio. However, figuring out the best, easiest and cheapest way to get to the events can prove to be somewhat of a headache.
For those contemplating the best way to get to Fiesta, VIA conveniently and affordably eliminates the burden of having to make those decisions, as well as having to deal with the chaos of traffic.
Here are some of the most important things to know before taking VIA transportation to Fiesta:
The schedule
Service to Fiesta will begin Friday, April 19 and continue through Saturday, April 27. Here is the complete schedule:
Friday, April 19
Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University: Service will run from 4:30-11:30 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Avenue.
Taste of New Orleans at Sunken Garden Theater: Service will run 4:30-11:30 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride and Randolph Transit Center.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at the Sunken Gardens N. St. Mary’s Street entrance.
Saturday, April 20
Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University: Service will run from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Avenue.
Taste of New Orleans at Sunken Garden Theater: Service will run 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride and Randolph Transit Center.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at the Sunken Gardens N. St. Mary’s Street entrance.
Sunday, April 21
Taste of New Orleans at Sunken Garden Theater: Service will run 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride and Randolph Transit Center.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at the Sunken Gardens N. St. Mary’s Street entrance.
Monday, April 22
Texas Cavaliers River Parade: Service will run 5 p.m. to midnight from Crossroads and Stone Oak.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at Convention Way Drive off Market Street.
Tuesday, April 23 through Wednesday, April 24
NIOSA at La Villita: Service will run 4-11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at Convention Way Drive off Market Street.
Thursday April 25
NIOSA at La Villita: Service will run 4-11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at Convention Way Drive off Market Street.
La Semana Alegre at HemisFair: Service will run 4-11:30 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at Convention Way Drive off Market Street.
Friday, April 26
Battle of Flowers Parade: Service will run 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at Convention Way Drive off Market Street.
NIOSA at La Villita: Service will run 4-11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at Convention Way Drive off Market Street.
La Semana Alegre at HemisFair: Service will run 4-11:30 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at Convention Way Drive off Market Street.
Saturday, April 27
King William Fair: Service will run 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Crossroads and Stone Oak.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at South Main Avenue at Guenther Street.
Fiesta Flambeau: Service will run 5 p.m. to midnight from Crossroads Park & Ride.
Riders will be dropped off and picked up at Convention Way Drive off Market Street.
The cost
The fare is only $2.60 roundtrip, or $1.30 each way. However, discounts are available to children aged 5-13, senior citizens, military members, Medicare recipients, people with disabilities and students with valid ID.
Children 4 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult.
Riders can purchase tickets on the VIA goMobile+ app, at Park & Ride locations or any customer service center.
Riders will get a Fiesta medal
Those who take Park & Ride to any of the Fiesta events on the VIA schedule will get a 2024 Fiesta medal. To receive the medal, passengers will have to purchase their tickets at any customer service window before the event or at the ticket kiosk at a Park & Ride location on the day of the event. Medals will be given out while supplies last.
