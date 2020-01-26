Celebrities react on Twitter to tragic death of Kobe Bryant

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant shocked the entire world, especially the sports and entertainment community that followed his career for two decades.

Below are some reactions to his death and tributes from celebrities around the world.

Tom Brady

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Whoopi Goldberg

RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Paul Pierce

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

Tony Parker

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

Justin Verlander

No words... Absolutely heartbroken for Kobe’s family. #RIPKobe — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) January 26, 2020

Hoda Kotb

Life is a blink. RIP Kobe. 💔 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 26, 2020

Baker Mayfield

Kobe you were my idol... period. Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish y’all nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you don’t begin to describe what we want for y’all. Love and respect to #8 & #24 forever. #MambaMentality #Mamba — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 26, 2020

Ryan Seacrest

No words for the shocking and devastating news about Kobe Bryant. Absolutely heartbroken for his family. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 26, 2020

Pharrell Williams

The world lost a giant today

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2020

Keshia Knight Pulliam

So hearing the news about Kobe Bryant’s death completely broke my heart... not because we lost a champion which he definitely will always be... but because his family lost a husband, father & son!! We often use… https://t.co/yExc7iCZqb — Keshia K Pulliam (@peachespulliam) January 26, 2020

Shane Battier

No one pushed me more. No one. I’m appreciative of our battles, Kobe, I am sad I will never get the chance to tell you that in person. RIP. — Shane Battier (@ShaneBattier) January 26, 2020

Patrick Mahomes

Man not Kobe... Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020

J.J. Watt