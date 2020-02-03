TMI Episcopal boys’ basketball team becomes one of the best teams in TAPPS Class 5A after drastic turnaround

San Antonio – The TMI Episcopal boys’ basketball team is in the midst of a program-defining season: after finishing 7-18 last year, the Panthers have posted a 26-4 overall record and a 2-1 mark in district games. The team also began the season by rattling off 19 straight wins.

Head Coach Gerald Alsheimer knew his team would be much improved from the year prior but even he did not expect the length of the winning streak from his team to begin the season.

“At first it was definitely surprising. I knew we would be good but we have one freshman, six sophomores and two seniors so we’re still relatively young,” he said.

Even after this season’s success, the memory of last season continues to motivate the players before every game. Sophomore guard Gunnar Goff joked about his team’s work ethic being the cornerstone for their record.

“We don’t look like we belong in the gym, to be honest,” he said. “Like, when you look at us we’re just – we're not that tall, we’re not that athletic but we play hard and we play how we play so and apparently that’s winning.”

The Panthers ultimately lost their first game on January 3 to Brentwood Christian. The team responded with a win and are still among the best TAPPS Class 5A programs in the state. Senior forward, Demetri Lord, said that despite the loss, the team was able to regroup for the following game.

“It was incredibly hard: a two-point, overtime loss – Coach G did the best job he could coaching,” he said. “We ran our plays. They just hit a buzzer-beater and it hurt. It really hurt. But we bounced back. We played well the next game.”

The biggest differences between last year and this year have been the combination of one sport athletes, shooters and a new attitude.

“The whole team, we have a way more positive attitude this year,” said Lord. “Everyone’s willing – like we all bought into the system. We totally bought in.”

The Panthers play their final game of the regular season Friday when they host San Antonio Christian.