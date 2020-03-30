Scholar Athlete: Carlo Figueroa, Wagner High School

SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I’m most excited about my senior season for baseball and to ball out my last year here along with making playoffs. I also look forward to making memories with all of my friends this year and have fun before we all go our separate ways.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and your particular sport?

My family is the main driving force behind my success and reasoning as to why I work hard in both of these areas. They motivate me to do better and not settle for less as without family and God I wouldn’t be here.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

I would tell other students to make the most of their time not wasting it and to have your priorities done before you have fun. Additionally, I would say to not make excuses and have a plan/goal each day. Lastly, make time for your family, no matter how long or short it is each day and thank them for all they’ve done.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I like the environment and the people there as it’s a great place to be. Not only that, but I met a lot of my closest friends there throughout the years.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I will be attending St. Edward’s University to major in physical therapy and continue playing baseball. I loved the environment and atmosphere there along with the kinesiology program they have. There are plenty of opportunities there and I want to major in this area because it allows me to work with athletes, do what I love and make good money.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

It would most definitely be the ability to fly. I can go wherever I want whenever I want with no problem. It’ll also be fun and crazy using this everyday on adventures.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take any celebrity to prom with me it would most definitely be Zendaya or Megan Fox because both are clearly gorgeous.