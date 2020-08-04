Spurs’ Popovich sounds off on discrimination, inequality for Hispanic, Latino populations

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has not held back sharing his thoughts and opinions on social injustices while in Orlando, and he once again spoke his mind on Monday before the Spurs game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Popovich was asked to discuss discrimination and inequality in the Hispanic and Latino communities.

“Black and brown people are the two major groups that suffered these injustices, obviously the Black population for hundreds of years,” said Popovich. “But our brown brothers and sisters have suffered the same discriminations in a lot of ways that reflect the same system that has created such inequality in wealth across the board for black and brown peoples. The population that is the brown community has suffered no less systemic-type racism in many ways.”

Popovich then touched on immigration issues along the U.S-Mexico border, referring to comments made by President Donald Trump about a border wall ruling.

“You could just look at the border and you can see what the treatment is like. From day one, when our president disparaged a Mexican judge because of his ruling and his actions at the border,” Popovich said.

The Spurs head coach continued by discussing children who are separated from their mothers at the border.

“At this point, all you have to do is look at the border to see what the priorities are,” Popovich said. “Who rips children from their mothers? Sane, balanced, empathetic (people) do not participate in such actions, and you see what we’re held to every day to observe.”

The NBA has used the restart of its season in Orlando in part to shed a light on racial injustices, police brutality and inequalities across the U.S.

