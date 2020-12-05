SAN ANTONIO – For the first time since the 2016-17 season, Reagan volleyball will play in the UIL State Tournament after defeating their District 28-6A rival Brandeis in the Class 6A Regional Final. The Rattlers will take on Region III Champion Seven Lakes in the State Semifinals on Monday at Northside Sports Gym.
HIGHLIGHTS: Reagan volleyball defeats Brandeis, clinches UIL State berth
Rattlers to play Seven Lakes in Class 6A State Semifinals on Monday
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.