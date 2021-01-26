Spurs-Pelicans game called off, as NBA's virus woes continue

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, center, talks to his players during a time out in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 121-101. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

San Antonio’s game in New Orleans was called off Monday night in the latest virus-related postponement for the NBA, one that came when the league determined that neither team would have enough players available.

As has been the case with most of the other games that have been postponed, contact tracing was cited as the cause. But instead of it involving just one team — as has been the case with each of the season’s previous 21 postponements prior to Monday — this one involved both clubs.

“Because of ongoing contact tracing within both the Spurs and Pelicans, neither team has the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game,” the NBA said, sending that announcement less than two hours before the planned tip-off time.

San Antonio became the 24th team to have at least one game postponed so far this season because of the virus. The Spurs played Washington — a team that went 13 days between games because of six players testing positive for COVID-19 and three others missing time because contact tracing suggested they may have been exposed to the virus — on Sunday night.

Of the 22 postponements this season, 21 have been made since Jan. 10.

The Spurs-Pelicans game being called off wasn’t the only bad news for the NBA on Monday on the virus front. The Los Angeles Clippers ruled out Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for Tuesday’s game in Atlanta in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols.

A person with knowledge of the situation said Leonard and George may be able to return at some point during the Clippers’ four-game road trip, depending on what the NBA decides with regard to their situations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor the league spoke about those cases publicly.

Also Monday, the Boston Celtics said Jayson Tatum would play for the first time since Jan. 8 in their game at Chicago.

The Celtics are scheduled to visit San Antonio on Wednesday. The uncertainty surrounding the Spurs now obviously puts that game in some jeopardy.

“My thought would be we should not fly there until we know,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “That’s the bottom line. That’s my only thought going through my mind with all the travel we have coming up.”

Memphis’ home game against Sacramento, scheduled for Monday, was postponed last week, and the Grizzlies’ Wednesday game in Chicago was called off as well. The Grizzlies are up to six postponements, matching Washington for the most in the NBA.

Depending on the Spurs’ situation, Memphis’ layoff may get longer. The Grizzlies are supposed to play in San Antonio on Saturday.

The Pelicans have upcoming home games against Washington on Wednesday, Milwaukee on Friday and Houston on Saturday.

AP Sports Writers Andrew Seligman in Chicago and Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed.

