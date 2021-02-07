Sun Belt Conference coaches pick their Super Bowl LV winner

It’s time for your relatives, friends and others to give you a lot of unasked Super Bowl takes.

Whatever happens in Super Bowl LV on Sunday between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes is sure to be an instant classic, regardless of the outcome.

Before kickoff, we’d be surprised if you could bite into your first meal before someone told you who would win and for what reason.

You’ve probably heard about who’s going to win the Super Bowl from just about everyone by now, but now, here are some college coaches from the Sun Belt Football Conference explaining their picks.

Texas State University— Jake Spavital

Pick: Tampa Bay

Spavital said his pick was “tough,” especially given his ties to Texas Tech University and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but Tom Brady’s legacy is what cemented his pick for the game.

Appalachian State University— Shawn Clark

Pick: Chiefs

Clark said Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce would have big days on Sunday and predicted the final score to be 31-24 in favor of the Chiefs.

Ad

Georgia State University— Shawn Elliot

Pick: Chiefs

Thanks to @GeorgiaStateFB head coach Shawn Elliott for breaking down Super Bowl LV and picking a winner. He sounds pretty confident.#SunBeltFB #SuperBowl @CoachSElliott @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/d4BYSagotA — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) February 6, 2021

Elliot said he chose “the team who scores the most,” in the Kansas City Chiefs. He predicted a big game for Mahomes and the high powered offense manned by Andy Reid.

Coastal Carolina University— Jamey Chadwell

Pick: Tampa Bay

.@CoastalFootball head coach Jamey Chadwell breaks down Super Bowl LV. Will he go with the 43-year old GOAT or the 25 year-old Kid?#SunBeltFB #SuperBowl @CoachChadwell pic.twitter.com/esIZUckSnE — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) February 7, 2021

Chadwell said this Super Bowl has the chance to go down in history as one of the greatest games played in history, but says his pick also rested on Tom Brady’s legacy.

Troy University— Chip Lindsey

Pick: Tampa Bay

Lindsey says when he looks at this game, he looks at the defensive line and the battle in the trenches, calling to mind a Troy alum Steve McLendon.

Georgia Southern University— Chad Lundsford

Pick: Chiefs

For Lunsford, the keys to the game boil down to Tampa Bay being able to slow down Kansas City’s explosive offense, which he thinks won’t happen.

Related: Will the Chiefs repeat as champs? If these 5 things happen, it’s a yes