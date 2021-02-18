San Antonio Missions unveil 2021 schedule, first home game on May 18

SAN ANTONIO – Minor league baseball will officially return to the Alamo City in May.

On Thursday afternoon, a week removed from announcing their reunion with the San Diego Padres to play Double-A baseball, the San Antonio Missions unveiled their 2021 schedule. The new-look squad will once again take the field at Wolff Stadium for the first time on May 18 to start a six-game home stand against the Frisco Rough Riders.

The early stages of the season will be difficult. San Antonio opens this year’s campaign with 12 straight road games, two six-game series against Corpus Christi and Midland starting on Tuesday, May 3. That format starts a trend: no games are scheduled on Mondays, and teams will play six straight games against each other in a single venue. Mondays will be used as a travel days or off days.

San Antonio will play exactly half of their 120 scheduled games at home. The Missions have three vital stretches of 12 straight home games starting in mid June, early July and the latter stages of August.

