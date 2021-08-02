Will Spurs re-sign DeRozan, Mills or add Kelly Oubre Jr? What to know as free agent frenzy gets underway

San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, right, drives past Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant as James Harden, left, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

For the first time in years, the San Antonio Spurs are flush with cash as NBA free agency officially begins Monday afternoon. And I write “officially” because by the time you read this, ten transactions may have occurred based on the way NBA news is leaked these days.

San Antonio is expected to have about $49 million in cap space.

The first looming question is what happens with DeMar DeRozan? At this point, it’s safe to say both sides have been exploring options.

A potential Spurs-Lakers deal centered around DeRozan and Kyle Kuzma was upended on draft night when LA reportedly agreed to a deal for Russell Westbrook.

Yahoo! Sports reported the day after that DeRozan had conversations with LeBron James about possibly going to Los Angeles. As I’ve previously written, this is probably the best time for DeMar to part ways with San Antonio.

He’s been solid for the Spurs and a respected veteran, but at this stage in his career, he needs to play on a contender. The Spurs are not that right now. The fact the Spurs were even engaged in talks with the Lakers of all teams underscores how much they respect DeRozan.

DeRozan and the Spurs can still reach an agreement of course, but it would significantly eat into San Antonio’s cap space, an estimated $28-30 million a year.

What about the team’s other free agents? I am going to take an educated guess that Rudy Gay and Trey Lyles are most likely leaving San Antonio. I’m leaning toward San Antonio bringing back Patty Mills, but there is reported interest from Boston in signing Patty. Makes sense with the Ime Udoka connection.

Let’s take a look at who San Antonio has been linked to in free agency outside the current roster. For weeks, it appeared San Antonio would be in the mix to sign Hawks forward John Collins, but recent reports indicate he is leaning toward staying with Atlanta. I would imagine San Antonio still sends him a max offer sheet. Collins is a restricted free agent, meaning the Hawks have 48 hours to match. He is expected to land a lucrative deal around $28 million per season.

Other options at forward include Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen and Golden State’s Kelly Oubre Jr. Markkanen is restricted and likely to get a deal around $15-18 million per season. Oubre is unrestricted, but looking at a deal around $22 million per season.

Oubre would be an interesting addition. He’s a versatile forward who hasn’t seemingly reached his full potential. The Spurs need outside shooting and depth on the frontcourt and Markkanen seems to fit both those needs, but how much is San Antonio willing to overpay him to snag him from the Bulls.

Speaking of frontcourt help, a few other names to watch are Sacramento’s Richaun Holmes and Portland’s Zach Collins. Holmes is seeking a big deal in the range of $20 million per season. Collins is a less expensive option and coming off a foot injury.

It’s a important free agency period for San Antonio. It all gets started on Monday afternoon.