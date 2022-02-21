Scholar Athlete: Alexander Osteguin, Brennan High School

Alexander Osteguin of Brennan High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, February 20, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Alexander Osteguin of Brennan High School.

Alexander is a three-year member and two-year captain of the varsity football team. He’s also a three-year letterman for track and field in the discus and a two-year letterman for shot put. He made First Team Academic All-District three years in a row and was named Second Team All-District offensive lineman his senior year. He’s the Vice President of the National Honor Society and is an athletic trainer. He also performs community service through Habitat for Humanity and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Alexander maintains a 97 GPA and is ranked in the top 11 percent of his class. Alexander plans to attend UTSA and major in education.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest moment of high school is just being part of a winning program. I really enjoyed being part of the ‘Brennan Fight Never Dies’ and just winning throughout my high school career.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Remember to keep the student before the athlete. Everybody is going through the same thing, all the student athletes have the same workload. Some have more because of AP classes, others have less because of regular classes but the workload is still the same.”

