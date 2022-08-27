KSAT Pigskin Classic sparks excitement among San Antonio football community before kickoff

The KSAT Pigskin Classic will make dreams come true for the students playing and performing at the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for a full day of local high school football at the Alamodome with the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

The first-ever event will make dreams come true for the students playing and performing at the Alamodome.

“As a kid, I used to go to the games that would be at the Alamodome. I used to tell myself, ‘One day I want to play there,’” said Alexander Garza, a senior Steele High School football player.

Levi Dashnea, a senior Steele HS football player, said, “I dream about it every night. A pick 6 in the dome? Who doesn’t want to have that?”

The excitement of the KSAT Pigskin classic also extends to the band, cheerleaders, ROTC, athletic trainers, and parents.

“Every Saturday, you’ve got UTSA playing in the dome, and you’re right there on the cusp, you know? If you’re dreaming big, working hard, then you get that experience,” said Michael Swisher, a parent of a Brennan High School student.

Chakeyia Smith, a parent of a Steele High School student, said, “I have a daughter who is on the color guard, and she’s super excited about joining the football team out there.”

Karen Blanchette, a booster club member for Johnson High School, said,

“A big stage -- I mean, you dream about that for your kids all the time. I don’t know an event where there have been back-to-back-to-back games the way it’s going to be there” at the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Six football teams from around San Antonio will be participating in the KSAT Pigskin Classic, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Brennan, Johnson, Judson, Reagan, Smithson Valley and Steele high schools will play at the Pigskin Classic.

Find general admission tickets here or check out the VIP Experience in the press box.

The first of three games in the Pigskin Classic will kick off at 11:30 a.m.

All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit ksat.com/big-game-coverage/ for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.

Schedule

10:30 a.m. - Doors open

11:30 a.m. - Kickoff for Smithson Valley vs. Reagan

2:30 p.m. - Postgame coverage with KSAT 12′s Greg Simmons and David Sears

3:30 p.m. - Kickoff for Judson vs. Johnson

6:30 p.m. - Postgame coverage with KSAT 12′s David Sears, Larry Ramirez and Greg Simmons

7:30 p.m. - Kickoff for Steele vs. Brennan

Tickets

General admission tickets — good for all three games — are already on sale and can be purchased at all Las Palapas locations around San Antonio. Tickets can also be purchased at the southwest box office at the Alamodome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Aug. 22. On the day of the game, tickets can be purchased at both the northeast and southeast box offices at the Alamodome starting at 9:30 a.m.

You can also purchase KSAT Insider VIP Experience tickets for a perfect view from the press box, swag, visits from KSAT reporters and anchors, food and some surprises.

Luxury suites are also available for purchase.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Alamodome Box Office starting Aug. 22 through game day. All sports fans ages 3 and older must have a ticket.

Find more information about tickets here.