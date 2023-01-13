LIVE AT 4: KSAT pre-game coverage of Spurs return to the Alamodome to celebrate team’s 50th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time since May 2002, the San Antonio Spurs will be playing in the Alamodome, where the Silver and Black called home for nine NBA seasons.

The Spurs will take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the dome as part of the team’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

KSAT’s Greg Simmons, Steve Spriester, David Sears and RJ Marquez will be live from the Alamodome for all the pre-game excitement.

Sky 12 will be flying over the Alamodome area to show the crowds arriving and the heavy vehicular traffic.

A capacity crowd of at least 65,000 people is expected to pack the venue for a special night of hoops and hoopla. The crowd size may swell to 68,000 due to standing-room-only tickets, single seats or seats with limited views that were available for purchase Thursday.

Either way, the Spurs are assured of breaking an NBA attendance record that has stood for nearly 25 years.

The biggest crowd at an NBA regular-season game — measured by tickets distributed — is the 62,046 people who gathered to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls meet the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998. The biggest crowd in league history was 108,713 for the 2010 All-Star Game at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The game will feature limited-edition merchandise, pregame and postgame parties in the H-E-B Plaza, a halftime performance by ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” and a pre-game light show. The post-game party will include fireworks.

Due to the high amount of traffic, people are encouraged to arrive early and take rideshare services or the VIA Park and Ride. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Go Spurs Go!

MORE