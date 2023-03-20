Scholar Athlete: Jacob Montoya, Southside High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Jacob Montoya of Southside High School.

Jacob is a member of the varsity football, baseball, track and powerlifting teams. He was named First-Team All-District his senior season in football as a tight end and outside linebacker. He also played in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football game. Jacob is a member of the National Honor Society, maintains a 3.6 GPA and is ranked in the top 15 percent of his class. Jacob will be playing collegiate football for Texas A&M University in Kingsville and will study Wildlife Management.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

”My fondest memory of high school has been those Friday night lights, hanging out with my teammates, watching people who come out to the crowd to watch us play.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

”Work with your teachers, work with your coaches, find your group of people who have the same mindset as you when it comes to your academics and athletics.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend Texas A&M University in Kingsville to play football, study Wildlife Management and become a Texas Game Warden when I grow up. I saw the show, “Lone Star Law” and it peeked my interest and I think it’s something I can do for the rest of my life.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com