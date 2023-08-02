UTSA hits gridiron for fall camp, boasts depth at running back position

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA football program hit the gridiron for its first practice of fall camp on Wednesday.

Coming into camp, the Roadrunners are tasked with filling holes left by key players who moved on from the program at the end of the 2022 season.

On the bright side, the team boasts depth in several positions, like at running back.

UTSA returns redshirt sophomore Kevorian Barnes and redshirt junior Kaedric Cobbs.

The team added Vanderbilt transfer Rocko Griffin, junior college transfer Robert Henry, and Brandon High out of Spring, Texas.

Head Coach Jeff Traylor, along with Barnes and Griffin, spoke with members of the news media following practice about the benefits of having depth at the running back position and how it will aid the longevity of the offense throughout the season. Watch the latest coverage in the video player above.

Find more KSAT Sports stories here