Gunslingers look to franchise legend Tom Menas as San Antonio joins IFL

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Gunslingers franchise will debut as the 16th member of the Indoor Football League when the season begins in March of 2024.

This upcoming season will mark the Gunslingers’ fourth year as a franchise after spending the last two seasons as part of the National Arena League. As the team embarks on a new era under the IFL, the Gunslingers CEO and owner Don Rackler named former player on the 1985 San Antonio Gunslingers (USFL) team Tom Menas the head coach and general manager.

“It’s fantastic,” expressed Menas. “There are some legendary coaches in this league. There’s some great ownership groups. The Rackler family fits in perfect because of their first-class nature and how they do business and how they treat the community and I’m looking forward to that all around the country.”

The move is considered a big step up for the Gunslingers as the IFL continues to grow.

Currently, the league features sixteen teams, eight in each conference. San Antonio’s recent inception was made following the addition of the Jacksonville Sharks.

The IFL season will kick off in March of 2024.