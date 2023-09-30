San Antonio Spurs waive forward Reggie Bullock

(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced Saturday that the team has waived forward Reggie Bullock.

Bullock was acquired on July 12, along with a 2030 first-round pick swap, from Dallas in exchange for three future second-round picks as part of a three-team trade with the Mavericks and Boston Celtics, according to a press release.

Hailing from North Carolina, the nine-year veteran has played in 512 total career games (294 starts) with the Clippers, Suns, Pistons, Lakers, Knicks and Mavericks, with career averages of 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game.

He appeared in a career-high 78 games (55 starts) for the Mavericks last season. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38% from three-point range, including 43.6% from long range over his final 37 games of the season.

Bullock was selected by the Clippers in the first round (25th overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft.

In addition to his on-court efforts, Bullock was named the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion.