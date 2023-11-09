69º
Listen in on live action: High School Football playoffs 2023

Livestream not available? Listen to the games live here.

While we don’t have a livestream of all the playoff games, we can bring you audio of the games live as it is happening.

Follow your favorite team below:

Thursday, Nov. 9

  • Laredo Martin vs. CC Miller - 6:30 p.m. - Click here to listen to the game
  • Falls City vs. Iola - 6:30 p.m. - Click here to listen to the game
  • Taylor vs. Boerne - 6:30 p.m. - Click here to listen to the game
  • Eagle Pass vs. Harlan - 6:30 p.m. - Click here to listen to the game
  • Brandeis vs. Steele - 7:00 p.m. - Click here to listen to the game

Friday, Nov. 10

  • Veterans Memorial vs. Burbank - SAISD Sports Complex - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff (Stream available on KSAT and the BGC app)
  • New Braunfels vs. Johnson - Heroes Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff (Stream available on KSAT and the BGC app)
  • Guyer vs. Coppell - 6:25 p.m. - Click here to listen to the game
  • Boerne Champion vs. College Station - 6:30 p.m. - Click here to listen to the game
  • CC Veterans Memorial vs. Southwest - 6:30 p.m. - Click here to listen to the game
  • East Central vs. Reagan - 7:00 p.m. - Click here to listen to the game
  • Judson vs. Clarl - 7:00 p.m. - Click here to listen to the game

