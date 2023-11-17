Victor Wembanyama is proof that the NBA is growing in more ways than one

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 12: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs checks out the score against the Miami Heat in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 12, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The game of basketball is growing. Not just in popularity, but also in the average size of the players we watch.

Luckily, the city of San Antonio was gifted with Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 inch power forward who is the NBA’s latest sensation and has already revitalized the fanbase.

A lot of people may wonder can the game get any bigger?

Well, you’d be right to assume the game is only getting bigger with the University of Florida’s latest commit, Oliver Rioux. Check this out, he stands at a staggering 7-feet-6 inches, according to Guinness World Records. The Terrebonne native plans to play for the Florida Gators during the 2024 season.

Whether Rioux is on par with Wembanyama skill-wise or not, it is evident that players on the brink of taking their game to the next level are becoming bigger as time goes on. In turn, the standard size for each position of the game is growing larger than what we as fans of the past and present have been used to.

The difference between Rioux and Wembanyama is the insane arsenal of skills at Wembanyama’s disposal. The things Wembanyama can do on the court in comparison to your average big man in the league is night and day.

Get the free Spurs newsletter for analysis, locker room videos, and the latest team headlines. Email Address

Wembanyama is a true outlier in the league, but as the game continues to evolve, the skills that players his size possess may become a normality.

Will Rioux become the NBA’s next big thing? We’ll just have to wait and see when Florida Gators’ 2024 season begins.

More Wemby coverage on KSAT.com: