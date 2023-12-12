Dolphins' Tyreek Hill injures ankle vs. Titans, sits out big portion of game

Miami Dolphins fans support the team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tyreek Hill sat out a big portion of Miami's game against the Tennessee Titans Monday night with an ankle injury after he landed awkwardly while being tackled in the first quarter.

The star Dolphins receiver returned to the game late in the third quarter as fans chanted “MVP!" and caught a 21-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa as the quarter ended.

Hill got hurt when he was tackled on a catch that went for a 6-yard loss. He went down briefly and grabbed at his left leg. He began limping off the field, then ran off.

Hill stood on the sideline with his helmet in his hand as the second quarter started.

He had two catches for 13 yards before the injury. He entered the game as the NFL's leader in receiving yards with 1,481 and was on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in league history.

___

