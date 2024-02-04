Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of Chiefs QB, arrested on DWI suspicion in Tyler

Patrick Mahomes Sr. mugshot after being arrested for his third DWI on February 3, 2024. (Courtesy of Smith County Judicial Records/KPRC Click2Houston)

TYLER, Texas – Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of two-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Saturday night in Tyler on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Mahomes Sr., 53, was booked into the Smith County jail located in downtown Tyler. His bond was set at $10,000.

According to jail records, Mahomes Sr.’s bond was posted Sunday and was released.

The elder Mahomes’ DWI charge this weekend is his third, according to Smith County records. The second arrest on suspicion of DWI happened in 2018, and Mahomes Sr. pled guilty.

A judge sentenced Mahomes Sr. to serve 40 days in jail, which he did on weekends starting in February 2019 through February 2020.

Mahomes Sr.’s arrest comes one week before his son is expected to quarterback the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in the last five Super Bowls.

Mahomes Sr. was also a professional athlete himself. He was an MLB pitcher for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates from 1992-2003.