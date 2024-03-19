Gear Up for Action: SAMSAT Festival De Esports hits Tech Port on April 7

The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology is inviting the public to join them on Sunday, April 7 at noon. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port to celebrate the explosive growth of scholastic esports.

Come watch some tournament games and stay for the fun! The partner for this event, PlayVS, will be hosting a Texas Showcase where students will be able to meet special guests from UT athletics and play games against celebrities and influencers. Attendees will also enjoy the 60 PC Tech Port Gaming LAN center for free play, and learn more about the benefits of scholastic esports at panels and break-out discussion rooms. There will also be a cohort of colleges and universities present to spread information on the opportunities available to esports competitors at the collegiate level.

What is scholastic esports?

Scholastic esports competitions are like traditional sports. Students represent their campuses and compete in different video game titles as teams or solo competitors. Scholastic esports programs across the country are networked through The Network of Scholastic Esports Federations. SAMSAT is the local NASEF affiliate program that represents the San Antonio region through our R20 Premiere esports league.