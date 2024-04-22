Damian Lillard sets Bucks' postseason mark with 35 points in opening half vs Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard gets past Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE – Damian Lillard set a Milwaukee Bucks postseason record by scoring 35 points in the first half of Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Lillard’s points were the most by a Bucks player in either half of a playoff game. The Bucks’ single-game playoff scoring record is held by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 50 points in a title-clinching Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

With Antetokounmpo on the bench nursing a strained left calf Sunday, the Bucks turned to Lillard early and often.

Lillard had 19 points in the opening period, the highest individual first-quarter total in a playoff opener since at least 1997. He had 38 points by halftime, the highest individual first-half total in a playoff game since Kevin Durant had 38 at the break for the Golden State Warriors in a 2019 first-round game with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lillard scored 16 of the Bucks’ first 20 points, all in the opening nine minutes. He capped his 19-point first quarter by hitting a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer.

He also was fouled while making a 3-pointer and completed a four-point play that gave the Bucks a 30-point lead late in the first half.

Lillard shot 11 of 19 from the floor, 6 of 10 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 on free-throw attempts during that fabulous first-half performance.

