Astros defeat Yankees in Game 6; punch ticket to World Series

For the second time in three years, the Houston Astros will be heading to the World Series.

The Astros defeated the New York Yankees on Saturday 6-4 winning the American League Championship Series 4-2.

Jose Altuve hit the game-winning two-run homerun in the bottom of the 9th inning.

Houston will now face the Washington Nationals in the World Series. Game 1 is Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros last went to the World Series in 2017, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.