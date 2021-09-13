KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 4 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 4 of the 2021 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Record 12. Harlandale 3-0 11. New Braunfels 3-0 10. Lanier 3-0 9. Judson 1-2 8. Brandeis 3-0 7. Taft 3-0 6. Alamo Heights 3-0 5. Boerne Champion 3-0 4. Johnson 3-0 3. Smithson Valley 3-0 2. Steele 3-0 1. Brennan 3-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

Rank Record 12. Poteet 2-1 11. Falls City 2-1 10. Marion 3-0 9. Kenedy 3-0 8. Navarro 2-1 7. Devine 3-0 6. Central Catholic 2-1 5. Wimberley 2-1 4. Cuero 3-0 3. Somerset 3-0 2. Poth 2-0 1. Shiner 3-0

