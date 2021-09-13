KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 4 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 4 of the 2021 high school football season!
Find more Big Game Coverage here, including more than a dozen games livestreamed for free each week.
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Harlandale
|3-0
|11. New Braunfels
|3-0
|10. Lanier
|3-0
|9. Judson
|1-2
|8. Brandeis
|3-0
|7. Taft
|3-0
|6. Alamo Heights
|3-0
|5. Boerne Champion
|3-0
|4. Johnson
|3-0
|3. Smithson Valley
|3-0
|2. Steele
|3-0
|1. Brennan
|3-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Poteet
|2-1
|11. Falls City
|2-1
|10. Marion
|3-0
|9. Kenedy
|3-0
|8. Navarro
|2-1
|7. Devine
|3-0
|6. Central Catholic
|2-1
|5. Wimberley
|2-1
|4. Cuero
|3-0
|3. Somerset
|3-0
|2. Poth
|2-0
|1. Shiner
|3-0