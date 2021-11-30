BGC High School Football Week 14 Final Scores

Below you will find the final scores for the first week of high school football — November 25, 26 and 27 — in the San Antonio, South Texas and Hill Country areas.
VISITOR
HOME
CUERO
36
WIMBERLEY
26
FINAL ALAMODOME
LAKE TRAVIS
35
LAREDO UNITED SOUTH
19
FINAL
AUSTIN VANDEGRIFT
38
EDINBURG VELA
14
FINAL
AUSTIN WESTLAKE
56
PSJA NORTH
0
FINAL
REFUGIO
54
GANADO
7
FINAL
GRANGER
27
BURTON
57
FINAL
LEANDER ROUSE
33
LIBERTY HILL
56
FINAL
ELDORADO
26
FALLS CITY
50
FINAL
SHINER
67
SCHULENBURG
21
FINAL
FREDERICKSBURG
28
PLEASANTON
20
FINAL
ALAMO HEIGHTS
10
MARBLE FALLS
7
FINAL
BRENNAN
59
AUSTIN BOWIE
36
FINAL
FRANKLIN
60
RIESEL
0
FINAL
POTH
27
EL MATON TIDEHAVEN
14
FINAL
NAVARRO
29
SINTON
28
F/OT
AUSTIN LBJ
68
BOERNE
24
FINAL ALAMODOME
MIDLAND CHRISTIAN
41
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
14
FINAL