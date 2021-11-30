BGC High School Football Week 14 Final Scores

Below you will find the final scores for the first week of high school football — November 25, 26 and 27 — in the San Antonio, South Texas and Hill Country areas.

VISITOR HOME



CUERO 36 WIMBERLEY 26 FINAL ALAMODOME

LAKE TRAVIS 35 LAREDO UNITED SOUTH 19 FINAL

AUSTIN VANDEGRIFT 38 EDINBURG VELA 14 FINAL

AUSTIN WESTLAKE 56 PSJA NORTH 0 FINAL

REFUGIO 54 GANADO 7 FINAL

GRANGER 27 BURTON 57 FINAL

LEANDER ROUSE 33 LIBERTY HILL 56 FINAL

ELDORADO 26 FALLS CITY 50 FINAL

SHINER 67 SCHULENBURG 21 FINAL

FREDERICKSBURG 28 PLEASANTON 20 FINAL

ALAMO HEIGHTS 10 MARBLE FALLS 7 FINAL

BRENNAN 59 AUSTIN BOWIE 36 FINAL

FRANKLIN 60 RIESEL 0 FINAL

POTH 27 EL MATON TIDEHAVEN 14 FINAL

NAVARRO 29 SINTON 28 F/OT

AUSTIN LBJ 68 BOERNE 24 FINAL ALAMODOME

MIDLAND CHRISTIAN 41 CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14 FINAL

