BGC High School Football Week 14 Final Scores

Final scores from November 25, 26 and 27 via KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

Below you will find the final scores for the first week of high school football — November 25, 26 and 27 — in the San Antonio, South Texas and Hill Country areas.

VISITOR
HOME


CUERO
36
WIMBERLEY
26
FINAL      ALAMODOME

LAKE TRAVIS
35
LAREDO UNITED SOUTH
19
FINAL

AUSTIN VANDEGRIFT
38
EDINBURG VELA
14
FINAL

AUSTIN WESTLAKE
56
PSJA NORTH
0
FINAL

REFUGIO
54
GANADO
7
FINAL

GRANGER
27
BURTON
57
FINAL

LEANDER ROUSE
33
LIBERTY HILL
56
FINAL

ELDORADO
26
FALLS CITY
50
FINAL

SHINER
67
SCHULENBURG
21
FINAL

FREDERICKSBURG
28
PLEASANTON
20
FINAL

ALAMO HEIGHTS
10
MARBLE FALLS
7
FINAL

BRENNAN
59
AUSTIN BOWIE
36
FINAL

FRANKLIN
60
RIESEL
0
FINAL

POTH
27
EL MATON TIDEHAVEN
14
FINAL

NAVARRO
29
SINTON
28
F/OT

AUSTIN LBJ
68
BOERNE
24
FINAL      ALAMODOME

MIDLAND CHRISTIAN
41
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
14
FINAL

