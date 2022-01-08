SPRING SEASON PREVIEW: What to know as San Antonio-area high school sports teams prepare for tournament season

After an unforgettable fall season that saw Shiner football, Brandeis volleyball and Wimberley tennis emerge as UIL State champions, it’s officially time to turn the page to 2022!

KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage (BGC) is all set to focus on basketball courts, soccer fields, pools and wrestling mats across the Alamo City for the start of spring sports season, and the now-weekly Big Game Coverage Newsletter will serve as your guide throughout an action-packed slate of events.

Within the next three months, state champions will be crowned in girls and boys basketball, swimming & diving and wrestling. Let’s break down the upcoming schedule:

BASKETBALL

Last March, the Cole boys basketball team capped an unforgettable season with the program’s first UIL State title since 1989. Teams from Judson and Boerne also ended remarkable seasons in the Alamodome with state tournament appearances. This year, district races are tightening up all across San Antonio with roughly 40 days left in the regular season.

As we build towards the playoffs, here’s a quick look at the important dates to remember:

FEB. 14-15 - GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS BEGIN (Bi-District round)

FEB. 17-19 - GBB Area round

FEB. 21-22 - GBB Regional Quarterfinals; BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS BEGIN (Bi-District round)

FEB. 24-26 - GBB Regional Tournament; BBB Area Round

FEB. 28-MARCH 1 - BBB Regional Quarterfinals

MARCH 3-5 - GBB STATE TOURNAMENT ; BBB Regional Tournament

MARCH 10-12 - BBB STATE TOURNAMENT

LIVE STREAMING GAMES

As previously announced, KSAT 12 is broadening its partnership with Texas Sports Productions to bring you live streams of select area basketball games throughout the regular season and playoffs!

More than 20 local games will be broadcast on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between now and the start of the playoffs, and you can catch all of the action via computer, phone or TV.

>> CLICK HERE FOR A FULL BROADCAST SCHEDULE <<

SWIMMING & DIVING

Barring any new developments, the UIL State Swimming & Diving will return to the pool deck at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center at the University of Texas in Austin. Last year, multiple area swimmers brought home state titles, including Texas A&M commit and Alamo Heights senior Connor Foote.

Here is a look at their championship schedule:

JAN. 18-20 - UIL District Diving Championships

JAN 21-29 - UIL District Swimming Championships

FEB. 4-5 - UIL Region VII 5A and 6A Championships

FEB. 7-9 - TAPPS STATE

FEB. 18-19 - UIL STATE

WRESTLING

Last season, the UIL State wrestling tournament was delayed until late April, but this year, the state meet returns to its conventional placement on the UIL sports calendar in February. In 2021, The greater San Antonio area was home to three state champions: Steele’s Traeh Haynes, Clemens’ Darwin Hull and San Marcos’ Gianna Moreno. All were seniors, and they have certainly left a lasting legacy for the next generation to follow.

Here’s a look at this year’s road to Cypress:

FEB. 5 - UIL District Championships

FEB. 11-12 - UIL Regional Championships

FEB. 18-19 - UIL STATE

