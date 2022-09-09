BGC Week 3 Preview: Harlan vs. Brennan, Floresville vs. Somerset headline games to stream Friday night

District play in 29-6A kicks off in style with a showdown between two of the best teams in the area in Harlan vs. Brennan, while Floresville and Somerset put their undefeated records on the line at Bulldog Stadium on Friday night.

It’s hard to believe after two weeks of incredible action, but the intensity on the gridiron only ramps up as we get set for Friday night’s slate of games in Week 3 of the high school football season. The reason is simple: district play.

Over the course of Friday and Saturday night, you’ll be able to watch 12 games on the Big Game Coverage (BGC) app and half of those matchups feature teams competing against district opponents. The best of that bunch features two of the top five teams in KSAT 12′s Top 12:

BGC Game of the Week: No. 5 Harlan vs. No. 2 Brennan, Gustafson Stadium, 7 p.m.

There’s a decent chance that the District 29-6A championship game will be played this Friday night. In their third season competing at the Class 6A level, Harlan will look for one of the biggest wins in program history against traditional powerhouse Brennan. The Bears have owned the Hawks in both of their previous matchups, winning by an average margin of 26 points. Last year, Brennan won in impressive fashion 44-10 en route to an undefeated regular season and a district title.

But that was last year. Harlan is adamant that things will be different this time around. Both teams will take the football field after posting blowout wins in Week 2. Brennan cruised past Brandeis 42-6, while Harlan demolished Laredo Alexander 45-7. We’ll find out who comes out on top in round three of this burgeoning Northside rivalry.

Floresville vs. Somerset, Bulldog Stadium, 7 p.m.

Yes, district matchups are heating up, and Week 3′s results will have a huge impact on the standings at the end of the season. But one of the best matchups on the schedule Friday night is a non-district Class 4A showdown between Floresville and Somerset. Both the Tigers and Bulldogs enter Friday’s meeting with matching 2-0 records, and they’ve each shown the ability to win via blowouts or in low-scoring affairs. In Week 1, Floresville raced past Lanier 48-7, then the Tigers edged Southwest 21-14 in Week 2. Somerset followed a similar path, following up a dominant 42-14 victory over Highlands with a hard-fought 23-14 win over Southside in the Battle of 1604.

The last time these two teams played, it was an instant classic. Somerset completed a dramatic fourth-quarter rally to win a District 15-5A Division II shootout 56-48. What surprises will this year’s meeting hold?

BGC Road Trip Preview: D’Hanis, Hondo and Medina Valley

None of the three games on this week’s BGC Road Trip will be live-streamed, but the matchups are highly entertaining nonetheless. For the first time in recent memory, D’Hanis will play a high school football game at home on a Friday night. The Cowboys have traditionally played on Saturday nights so that members of the community can travel to watch Hondo’s home football games on Friday and support both programs. Both D’Hanis and Hondo are on the route for this week’s road trip: