97º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

KSAT′s Big Game Coverage pregame party at Smithson Valley-NB Canyon district showdown

KSAT’s David Sears highlights some of the action off the field before the game starts

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage, BGC, Sports, High School Football, Smithson Valley Rangers, New Braunfels Canyon Cougars

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s KSAT Big Game Coverage (BGC) pregame party heads to Cougar Stadium for the Smithson Valley-Canyon showdown in New Braunfels. This matchup will be a competitive district game!

You can watch KSAT’s David Sears live from the stadium at 6:15 p.m. Friday night in the video player above.

David will be interacting with the fans, band members, cheerleaders, ROTC groups and students who are part of the atmosphere that makes Friday nights great.

Click here for the latest BGC action as the 2023 high school football season kicks off across San Antonio.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Sears, a native San Antonian, has been at KSAT for more than 20 years.

email

facebook

twitter