LSU head coach claims team did not have A/C in locker room during Texas game

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Monday that his team did not have any air conditioning in the visitors locker room during Saturday’s night game against Texas in Austin.

The Tigers beat the Longhorns 45-38 a heated, emotional game in front of 98,763 fans.

Orgeron said he called the Louisiana Tech staff after hearing the Bulldogs did not have A/C during its season-opening loss in Austin.

“First of all, I called Louisiana Tech and they told us about it,” said Orgeron. “We did some things in the dressing room that were better. It wasn’t great but it was better. At least we had air in there. They didn’t have. We had some blowers in there.” ​​​​​​

#LSU Coach O seems to confirm there was no air conditioning in the Tigers' locker room at Texas, something Louisiana Tech warned them about. pic.twitter.com/Llm3lG4csJ — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 9, 2019

Several LSU players dealt with cramps during the game, but Orgeron said a lack of air conditioning was not the cause.

He said the defense playing more than 90 snaps was more of an issue.

The temperature in Austin was 98 degrees at kickoff with humidity at 27 percent.

Texas head coach Tom Herman said LSU players cramping did stall some of Texas’ momentum.

When asked after the game if he thought the issues LSU faced with cramping were in good faith.

“No idea,” he said. Texas will play at LSU next season.

