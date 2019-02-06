Davis Bertans left out of NBA's 3-Point Contest

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs small forward Davis Bertans was not invited to the 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest, which is part of NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bertans is second in the NBA in 3-pointers made, at 47.2%, having recently been overtaken by Portland's Seth Curry. Bertans led the league in 3-point shooting for much of the regular season and still was overlooked, which the third-year pro is handling with class.

His 3-point percentage is better than 9 of the 10 contestants invited to participate in the 3-point contest this season. Here's the list of those 10 players in order of their current league ranking, 3-point%, 3-pointers made and attempted:

1. Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers - 48.5 3P% (66 of 136).

3. Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings - 45.9 3P% (183 of 399).

4. Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets - 45.3 3P% (115 of 254).

5. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors - 45.1 3P% (215 of 477).

18. Danny Green, Toronto Raptors - 41.8 3P% (118 of 282).

43. Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks - 38.0 3P% (116 of 305).

65. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers - 36.8 3P% (147 of 400).

81. Kemba Walker, Charotte Hornets - 36.2 3P% (170 of 470).

128. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns - 32.4 3P% (88 of 272).

Not Ranked: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks - 29.8 3P% (17 of 57).

Bertans was told that he wasn't invited because he didn't shoot enough 3-pointers. He's made 101 of 214 3-point attempts this season.

Devin Booker was invited because he's the defending 3-point champion. Dirk Nowitzki was crowned champion in this event in 2006. Now, in his 21st NBA season, Dirk was added, along with Miami Heat gaurd Dwyane Wade, by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as special team roster additions for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

The 33rd 3-Point Contest will happen on Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

