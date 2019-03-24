Commanders edge Stallions late, earn 4th straight victory

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - With the game tied at 9 late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Marquise Williams engineered a go-ahead touchdown drive and De'Vante Bausby sealed the game with a late interception, as the San Antonio Commanders held on late to edge the Salt Lake Stallions 19-15 at the Alamodome.

This is the Commanders' fourth straight win, their first at home since their season-opening 16-6 victory against the San Diego Fleet. San Antonio moves to 5-2 overall.

Williams entered the game for starting quarterback Logan Woodside with 10:36 left to play. Woodside sustained an injury during the prior series -- he was sacked by a pair of Stallions and helped off the turf, noticeably wincing while moving his left shoulder. In relief, Williams completed two of his three passes for 49 yards and a touchdown to running back Trey Williams. The Stallions answered with a touchdown drive of their own, but Bausby's interception return on the ensuing two-point conversion proved to be the difference.

The Commanders will play their second straight game at home next week, hosting the Arizona Hotshots at the Alamodome at 7 p.m.

Check it out - De’Vante Bausby with a BIG interception on Salt Lake’s 2 pt. try that could’ve tied the ballgame - @aafcommanders now trying to ice the clock with 1:43 remaining, up 19-15 @InstantReplaySA pic.twitter.com/zioJ6FEJyH — Jake Kobersky (@Jake_Kobersky) March 24, 2019

