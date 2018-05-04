Former Reagan standout injured after running into brick wall during college baseball game

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Former Reagan High School standout athlete and current Missouri Tigers baseball player Cade Bormet is in stable condition after he ran into a brick wall Thursday during the Tigers' game against Georgia.

Bormet, a freshman outfielder, ran into the wall in foul territory as he chased a fly ball in the fourth inning. He slid leg first into the wall which has no padding.

The training staff carried Bormet off the field on a stretcher and he was transported to a Columbia hospital. He gave the crowd a thumbs-up as he left the field.

The Columbia Missourian reported Bormet suffered multiple broken bones in his face, including the orbital bone, and cut his knee.

According to Missouri baseball’s official Twitter account, Bormet stayed in the hospital overnight for some tests but is responsive. Bormet has full movement and is expected to be OK.

Final update tonight on Cade:



He's in stable condition at University Hospital. They'll keep him overnight for some tests, but he's responsive, has full movement and he's going to be okay.



Thanks for all of the support. https://t.co/oxdiO5c4oY — #MizzouBaseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 4, 2018

Bormet played quarterback and was a standout baseball player for Reagan, helping the Rattlers to a runner-up finish in the state tournament in 2014 and 2017.

Former @Rattlersports baseball-football player Cade Bormet is in stable condition after running into a wall during last nights Mizzou-UGA game. Bormet, a freshman outfielder for the Tigers, suffered broken bones in his face, but is expected be OK (via @SECNetwork) #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/ultydZ2Nzf — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) May 4, 2018

