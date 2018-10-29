HS Volleyball Previews: Poth Pirettes

POTH, Texas - When Poth senior outside hitter Makayla Miller hammered match point into the home floorboards, it didn't just clinch a sweep of Luling.

It secured a perfect 10-0 record in District 27-3A play for the third straight season.

"It's been an awesome experience just knowing that we're competitive all throughout my high school career," Miller said. "It wasn't just this year, it was my freshman, sophomore and junior years as well. This year in particular, we didn't have any ups and downs. It's only been riding the roller coaster up since the beginning of the season on August 1st. We've been working hard and getting after it, and it showed with this last match."

"I can't even begin to describe what it feels like to be undefeated," said senior outside hitter Genesis Cabrera. "We've worked so hard to get where we are and I think it shows on the court."

"It's just been an incredible ride," senior setter and outside hitter Chelsea Kruse explained. "Each team I've been with has been different, and this team has just been through so many incredible moments. Spending time with them has just been an amazing journey."

The victory was the ninth consecutive sweep by the Pirettes this season and their 10th in district play, meaning Poth didn't drop a single set to district opponents in 2018. That level of sustained dominance comes from a culture built upon togetherness and work ethic, both of which are factors in this team's run in 2018.

"Our team's chemistry is amazing," said senior outside hitter Genesis Cabrera. "We have plenty of skill, but we play hard together and work well together, and I think that's one of our best attributes."

"Defense has always been our main goal and the offense has delivered of course, but we're especially focused on one-on-one things," Kruse said. "Making sure each of us is working on what we need to work on."

With another unbeaten season under their belt, the Pirettes turn the page to the playoffs, where they've made deep runs in each of the last three seasons. That includes a trip to the Regional Final in 2016. The experience from those matches is evident throughout the roster - 13 of the team's 14 players are upperclassmen - and they're still focused on finding ways to improve in order to reach that ultimate goal.

"We can keep growing and moving up," Miller explained. "It's all about continuing to grow, continuing to get better, and continuing to beat the teams as they get better."

"Moving forward, we have to work on more things obviously, but we want to build each day to get where we want to be, and that's eventually go to state," said Kruse. "We want to go all the way."

Poth will open up their playoff run taking on Columbus in Gonzales this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

