Scholar Athlete: Samantha Rios, Memorial High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm most excited about all senior events because there's nothing better than making memories.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

The opportunities given.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

My advice would be just to BELIEVE. Believe in yourself and always remind yourself of why you started.

What do I like best about the high school you attend?

The people I've met in it.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

The University of Michigan and major in Nursing or Athletic Training because I enjoy helping people get stronger mentally and physically.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be?

To fly only because it takes forever to get places and I hate waiting.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Ryan Guzman or Adam G. Sevani.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.