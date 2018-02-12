Scholar Athlete: Desiree Torres, Roosevelt High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm mainly excited to graduate. After years of hard work, I've finally arrived to my final chapter in high school.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

Softball is what thrives me to be successful in the classroom. If I don't have the grades, I can't play on the field. My family is what thrives me to continue playing softball.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

It's always been a struggle balancing homework, softball and family bonding. If I don't have the time to complete my homework before I go to bed, I do it in my free time during my classes after I complete that days assignment. I usually dedicate the weekends to my family and spending time with them.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I just want to be remembered as someone who the underclassmen looked up to. I want them to be able to say "I want to be like Desiree."

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I'm not completely sure where I want to attend college. I've been in contact with a few coaches here and there, but I haven't really decided yet. I want to major in chemistry because when I took the class, there wasn't a moment where I didn't enjoy it.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

The power I would want to have is making everyone satisfied. Every now and then, I feel like I'm not doing enough, and I want to make everyone around me satisfied.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I'm not really sure who I would take. Maybe a member from BTS (a k-pop group). But I'm not sure.

