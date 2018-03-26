Scholar Athlete: Robby Devlin, TMI

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited about being company commander in the Corps of Cadets.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My competitive nature and desire to attend a U.S. Service Academy push me to excel both in the classroom and in the pool.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

Balancing everything has taken me a long time to figure out. Once I realized that doing everything all the time just isn't possible, I was able to relax and take it one task at a time.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I want to be remembered as a leader. Someone who encourages and inspires others to succeed in all that they do.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I want to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy because I want to serve my country, and be surrounded with academic, physical and mental challenges that will push me and those I am involved with to reach our full potential in service and leadership.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

I would be a shape shifter. That way, I can shift into anything other super hero I wanted.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Beyoncé, because she would bring a lot of hype.

