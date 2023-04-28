UTSA wide receiver Zakhari Franklin enters transfer portal

Wide receiver Zakhari Franklin celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of UTSA's 27-13 victory over Middle Tennessee at the Alamodome on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

After four seasons with UTSA, star wide receiver Zakhari Franklin has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported and confirmed by 247Sports.

Alongside fellow wideouts Joshua Cephus and De’Corian Clark, Franklin terrorized secondaries in Conference USA and became the Roadrunners’ all-time leader in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. In 2022, Franklin posted his best statistical season, catching 94 passes for 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns and earning All-Conference USA honors. He was the leading wide receiver in each of the Roadrunners’ back-to-back Conference USA Championship Games. In the 2022 CUSA Championship against North Texas, Franklin caught 10 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns in a dominating 48-27 victory.

Franklin’s stats have gotten progressively more impressive in every season since his freshman campaign in 2019. He has topped 1,000 yards receiving in two straight seasons, the only wide receiver in UTSA history to accomplish the feat.

The Roadrunners are currently transitioning from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. UTSA will kick off the 2023 season in Houston on September 2.