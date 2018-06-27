Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon gets major promotion

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has been promoted and will take up a new spot on the team bench next season.

The Spurs announced Wednesday Hammon will take the position vacated by James Borrego, who left to become the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets on May 10.

Hammon essentially becomes the Spurs third assistant and will be seated courtside with assistants Ettore Messina, Ime Udoka and head coach Gregg Popovich.

Hammon has been on the Spurs coaching staff since 2014.

She coached the Spurs summer league teams in 2015 and 2016. The 2015 team won a championship under Hammon’s watch.

Hammon was reportedly interviewed for the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching position in early May and has turned down head coaching offers in college basketball over the past two years to remain with San Antonio.

Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon Promoted >>> https://t.co/PjS7cUTP2u pic.twitter.com/gtnE324K0v — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.