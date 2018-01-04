Spurs reportedly tried 'really, really hard' to get Kyrie Irving in trade

SAN ANTONIO - When news broke during the NBA offseason that all-star guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade out of Cleveland, it was reported that San Antonio was on the short list of his preferred destinations. It appears the Spurs tried their best to make that deal happen.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on Wednesday night after the Boston-Cleveland game, and the discussion turned to Irving, who was ultimately traded to the Celtics.

Interesting nugget from @wojespn on @notthefakeSVP about Kyrie just now. "San Antonio tried really really hard to get him." — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 4, 2018

Wojnarowski told Van Pelt, “San Antonio tried really, really hard to get him.”

Wojnarowski did not say who the Spurs were willing to trade for Irving, but the deal was not done.

Irving moved on to Boston and has led the Celtics to a 31-10 record, which is currently first in the Eastern Conference standings.

The four-time all-star is averaging 24.4 points and nearly five assists per game this season for Boston.

San Antonio has played well as they work to get their roster at full strength, but the "What if Kyrie Irving was in Silver & Black question" will most likely be in the back of the minds for the Spurs faithful for the rest of the season.

