Alliance of American Football has something other leagues lacked, San Antonio mayor says

SAN ANTONIO - The new Alliance of American Football announced Wednesday that its eighth and final team to kick off in 2019 will be located in San Antonio, and Mayor Ron Nirenberg believes this time will be different when it comes to adding a new sports team to the Alamo City.

“The NFL is not a direct competitor. This is spring football,” Nirenberg said. “This is a time when people are thirsting for major professional sports.”

Alliance San Antonio has signed on for three, 10-week regular seasons to be played at the Alamodome at no cost to the city, Nirenberg said.

“We have the capacity. We have the schedule availability for the dome,” he said. “We have a fan base. We have a media market. We have a love of sports in our community. That's attractive for a professional football league.”

A notable aspect of the league, in addition to the recognizable names leading and coaching, is the deal with CBS to broadcast the games.

“I think that’s huge. Look, this is a major league city,” Nirenberg said. “One day, I hope we are fielding National Football League football, and part of that is a process by which the community of sports professionals and the media see and experience San Antonio as a premiere sports city.”

Nirenberg believes the cooperation between the NFL and the AAF will help the new league succeed where others have failed.

“This time, you have a league with extraordinary leaders, recognized industry professionals that are guiding it,” Nirenberg said.

The coach and general manager of San Antonio Alliance will be named Thursday in a news conference at City Hall.

