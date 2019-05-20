TLU softball wins program's first Super Regional Championship

For the first time in school history, the Texas Lutheran University softball team is heading the College Softball World Series.

The Bulldogs broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, then survived a late rally to top Linfield 5-2 in the weather-delayed, winner-take-all game 3 this afternoon, claiming their first Super Regional Championship. Sophomore Kelly Jurden drove home the go-ahead run with an RBI single to left. The reigning Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year also capped the three-run outburst by stealing home later in the inning -- her 55th stolen base this season.

The Wildcats looked poised to rally in the top of the seventh, loading the bases with only two outs. But TLU pitcher Kayla Oliveira induced a flyout to snuff out the threat, setting off a wild celebration. Sophomore outfielder Skylar Ouellette was named the Super Regional's Most Outstanding Player, finishing 6-for-11 with two runs scored and four RBI.

The Bulldogs now prepare for the NCAA Division III Softball Championship. TLU will face Williams College in the first round at Suddenlink Field at the University of Texas at Tyler on Thursday, May 23 at 2:30 p.m.

