San Antonio mariachi group performs in Russia for World Cup

MOSCOW - Soccer fans from across the world are throwing gritos to the sounds of mariachi music.

You may have seen videos online of a mariachi group performing in the streets of Moscow. You probably didn't know that the group is from San Antonio.

Mariachi Los Caporales was invited by the Mexican government to play at the World Cup representing Mexico.

In fact, the group has been to the last two World Cups as well.

"For the government of Mexico to recognize us from San Antonio to represent Mexico is an honor in itself," group member Roy Quintero said.

Many members of Los Caporales are elementary school teachers in San Antonio and one member, Jesus Guerra, is a Bexar County sheriff's deputy.

"We're very happy to be a big part of this event," Quintero said.

After Mexico's win this past weekend, the group has been getting a lot of attention and says Moscow turned into a carnival-type scene after the big win.

"It's just amazing to see so many different cultures and countries being represented around the world and unanimously, they all enjoy mariachi music," group member Rhonda Garcia said.

Los Caporales will be in Russia throughout the World Cup and its members are excited to announce they will also be going to the next World Cup in Qatar in four years.

Mexico plays again this Saturday at 10 a.m. against South Korea.

Mariachi Los Caporales sat down for a Skype interview with Erica Hernandez.

