Recipe: Texas Eats Sweet & Spicy Shiner Bock Glaze

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This Shiner beer glaze perfectly balances sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors that add a kick to your favorite foods. The fresh garlic and sliced ginger root give this sauce a subtle Asian twist without overpowering your taste buds. The Shiner Bock beer adds a savory depth of flavor and a distinct Shiner taste.

Try this sauce tossed over chicken wings, poured over meatballs, or topped on a burger or chicken sandwich.

Sweet & Spicy Shiner Bock Glaze

Ingredients:

H‑E‑B premade Meatballs

Salt and pepper

Shiner Bock

Dark Soy sauce

Brown sugar

Honey

Rice vinegar

Hoisin sauce

Oyster Sauce

Red pepper flakes

Sambal

Ginger

Garlic

Fresh Chicken Wings

Olive Oil

Sesame Seeds

Uncle Chris Fiesta Seasoning

Vegetable Oil

Toothpicks

Directions:

SAUCE:

At medium to high heat - add sliced ginger, garlic, and red pepper flakes to a saucepan with preheated olive oil.

Once the garlic softens, add 1/2 cup of dark brown sugar to the pan. Let the brown sugar melt and the ingredients combine into a thick liquid.

Add 1/4 cup of honey, 1/4 cup of sambal, and 2 tbsp. of hoisin sauce, 2 tbsp. of oyster sauce, 2 tbsp. of dark soy sauce, 1/2 cup of Shiner Bock beer, and 2 tbsp. of rice vinegar.

Let the sauce come to a boil then reduce to low heat and let simmer until the sauce sticks to the back of a spoon.

CHICKEN WINGS & MEATBALLS:

In a large pot, heat 2.5 quarts of vegetable oil to approximately 350F degrees.

Preheat a grill to 450F-500F.

In a bowl, combine chicken wings, olive oil, and a generous amount of Fiesta brand Uncle Chris seasoning. Toss the wings in the mixture until they are completely covered.

Place the wings on the grill and rotate until each side has grill marks and a nice crust.

Remove the wings from the grill and immediately place them, one at a time, into the 350F vegetable oil. Frying should take 7-10 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165F and the skin is crunchy.

When the wings are frying, cook the meatballs on the grill until they reach an internal temperature of 145F.

Remove the wings from the oil and toss in the sticky sauce. Drip the sauce over the meatballs. Top each item with toasted sesame seeds, add toothpicks to the meatballs - and you’re ready to eat with an ice-cold Shiner beer!

Enjoy!

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos, and giveaways.

More on KSAT: