Recipe: Texas Eats Sweet & Spicy Shiner Bock Glaze

This Shiner beer glaze perfectly balances sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors that add a kick to your favorite foods. The fresh garlic and sliced ginger root give this sauce a subtle Asian twist without overpowering your taste buds. The Shiner Bock beer adds a savory depth of flavor and a distinct Shiner taste.
Try this sauce tossed over chicken wings, poured over meatballs, or topped on a burger or chicken sandwich.
Sweet & Spicy Shiner Bock Glaze
Ingredients:
- H‑E‑B premade Meatballs
- Salt and pepper
- Shiner Bock
- Dark Soy sauce
- Brown sugar
- Honey
- Rice vinegar
- Hoisin sauce
- Oyster Sauce
- Red pepper flakes
- Sambal
- Ginger
- Garlic
- Fresh Chicken Wings
- Olive Oil
- Sesame Seeds
- Uncle Chris Fiesta Seasoning
- Vegetable Oil
- Toothpicks
Directions:
SAUCE:
- At medium to high heat - add sliced ginger, garlic, and red pepper flakes to a saucepan with preheated olive oil.
- Once the garlic softens, add 1/2 cup of dark brown sugar to the pan. Let the brown sugar melt and the ingredients combine into a thick liquid.
- Add 1/4 cup of honey, 1/4 cup of sambal, and 2 tbsp. of hoisin sauce, 2 tbsp. of oyster sauce, 2 tbsp. of dark soy sauce, 1/2 cup of Shiner Bock beer, and 2 tbsp. of rice vinegar.
- Let the sauce come to a boil then reduce to low heat and let simmer until the sauce sticks to the back of a spoon.
CHICKEN WINGS & MEATBALLS:
- In a large pot, heat 2.5 quarts of vegetable oil to approximately 350F degrees.
- Preheat a grill to 450F-500F.
- In a bowl, combine chicken wings, olive oil, and a generous amount of Fiesta brand Uncle Chris seasoning. Toss the wings in the mixture until they are completely covered.
- Place the wings on the grill and rotate until each side has grill marks and a nice crust.
- Remove the wings from the grill and immediately place them, one at a time, into the 350F vegetable oil. Frying should take 7-10 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165F and the skin is crunchy.
- When the wings are frying, cook the meatballs on the grill until they reach an internal temperature of 145F.
- Remove the wings from the oil and toss in the sticky sauce. Drip the sauce over the meatballs. Top each item with toasted sesame seeds, add toothpicks to the meatballs - and you’re ready to eat with an ice-cold Shiner beer!
- Enjoy!
