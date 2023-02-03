Recipe: Shiner Bock-Racho Beans

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This Shiner beer borracho beans recipe is a delicious and simple-to-make side item for any meal.

Shiner Beer Bock-Racho Beans

Ingredients:

Salt Pork

Pinto Beans

Can of chipotle peppers

1 jalapeño

2 Serranos

Ham Steak

3 Roma Tomatoes

Bushel of Cilantro

Smoked Paprika

Salt

Black Pepper

Cumin

Garlic

Onion

2 bottles of Shiner Bock

Lime

Beef broth

Directions:

In a large pot, add chopped salt pork and render it down until there’s a thin layer of liquid fat. Remove the salt pork.

Add diced onions, chopped garlic, diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro, diced serranos, and jalapeño peppers to the pot.

When the onions become translucent and tender, add 1″ squares or cubes of ham steak.

Add 1 tablespoon of cumin, 1 tablespoon of smoked paprika, and 1 tablespoon of black pepper and salt to taste.

Add strained pinto beans to the pot and save the bean juice on the side.

Add 20oz of beef broth and let the mixture come to a boil.

Once boiling, add 2 bottles of Shiner Bock beer and a 7.5oz can of chipotle peppers.

Let the mixture come to a hard boil for 5-8 minutes and then let simmer for 30 minutes.

Serve hot with a squeeze of lime and topped with cilantro.

Enjoy!

