Recipe: Shiner Bock-Racho Beans

David shares a delicious Shiner Beer borracho beans recipe

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Shiner Bock-Racho beans with steak fajita tacos (KSAT12)

This Shiner beer borracho beans recipe is a delicious and simple-to-make side item for any meal.

Shiner Beer Bock-Racho Beans

Ingredients:

  • Salt Pork
  • Pinto Beans
  • Can of chipotle peppers
  • 1 jalapeño
  • 2 Serranos
  • Ham Steak
  • 3 Roma Tomatoes
  • Bushel of Cilantro
  • Smoked Paprika
  • Salt
  • Black Pepper
  • Cumin
  • Garlic
  • Onion
  • 2 bottles of Shiner Bock
  • Lime
  • Beef broth

Directions:

  • In a large pot, add chopped salt pork and render it down until there’s a thin layer of liquid fat. Remove the salt pork.
  • Add diced onions, chopped garlic, diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro, diced serranos, and jalapeño peppers to the pot.
  • When the onions become translucent and tender, add 1″ squares or cubes of ham steak.
  • Add 1 tablespoon of cumin, 1 tablespoon of smoked paprika, and 1 tablespoon of black pepper and salt to taste.
  • Add strained pinto beans to the pot and save the bean juice on the side.
  • Add 20oz of beef broth and let the mixture come to a boil.
  • Once boiling, add 2 bottles of Shiner Bock beer and a 7.5oz can of chipotle peppers.
  • Let the mixture come to a hard boil for 5-8 minutes and then let simmer for 30 minutes.
  • Serve hot with a squeeze of lime and topped with cilantro.
  • Enjoy!

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

