Recipe: Shiner Bock-Racho Beans

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This Shiner beer borracho beans recipe is a delicious and simple-to-make side item for any meal.
Shiner Beer Bock-Racho Beans
Ingredients:
- Salt Pork
- Pinto Beans
- Can of chipotle peppers
- 1 jalapeño
- 2 Serranos
- Ham Steak
- 3 Roma Tomatoes
- Bushel of Cilantro
- Smoked Paprika
- Salt
- Black Pepper
- Cumin
- Garlic
- Onion
- 2 bottles of Shiner Bock
- Lime
- Beef broth
Directions:
- In a large pot, add chopped salt pork and render it down until there’s a thin layer of liquid fat. Remove the salt pork.
- Add diced onions, chopped garlic, diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro, diced serranos, and jalapeño peppers to the pot.
- When the onions become translucent and tender, add 1″ squares or cubes of ham steak.
- Add 1 tablespoon of cumin, 1 tablespoon of smoked paprika, and 1 tablespoon of black pepper and salt to taste.
- Add strained pinto beans to the pot and save the bean juice on the side.
- Add 20oz of beef broth and let the mixture come to a boil.
- Once boiling, add 2 bottles of Shiner Bock beer and a 7.5oz can of chipotle peppers.
- Let the mixture come to a hard boil for 5-8 minutes and then let simmer for 30 minutes.
- Serve hot with a squeeze of lime and topped with cilantro.
- Enjoy!
Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos, and giveaways.
- Facebook: @TexasEatsTV
- Instagram: @texaseatstv
- TikTok: @ElderEats
- Twitter: @TexasEatsTV