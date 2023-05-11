Recipe: Sweet Texas1015 Onion Rings

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Ingredients:
- Texas1015 Sweet Onions
- Buttermilk
- 12oz Shiner Bock Beer
- AP Flour
- 2 Eggs
- Fiesta Uncle Chris Seasoning
- Texas1015 Sweet Onions
- Frying Oil
- Flakey Salt
- Parsley
Directions:
- Heat frying oil to 350 - 375 degrees
- Slice Texas1015 Sweet Onion into rings
- Soak rings in buttermilk
- Combine flour, beer, eggs and seasoning in bowl and mix to a pancake-like texture
- Coat rings in AP flour
- Dip rings in beer-batter
- Fry rings in oil until golden brown and crispy
- Remove rings and allow to drain
- Immediately sprinkle with flakey salt and parsley
- Enjoy with Elder’s Secret Sauce
Elder’s Secret Sauce
Ingredients:
- One Part - Sour Cream
- One Part - Mayonnaise
- Half Part - Ketchup
- Pepper
- Worcestershire Sauce
- Horseradish
- Smoked Paprika
Directions:
- Combine ingredients in bowl and mix until creamy smooth
- Facebook: @TexasEatsTV
- Instagram: @texaseatstv
- TikTok: @ElderEats
- Twitter: @TexasEatsTV