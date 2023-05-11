86º

Recipe: Sweet Texas1015 Onion Rings

David shares a delicious beer-battered onion ring and sauce recipe

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

Ingredients:

  • Texas1015 Sweet Onions
  • Buttermilk
  • 12oz Shiner Bock Beer
  • AP Flour
  • 2 Eggs
  • Fiesta Uncle Chris Seasoning
  • Frying Oil
  • Flakey Salt
  • Parsley

Directions:

  • Heat frying oil to 350 - 375 degrees
  • Slice Texas1015 Sweet Onion into rings
  • Soak rings in buttermilk
  • Combine flour, beer, eggs and seasoning in bowl and mix to a pancake-like texture
  • Coat rings in AP flour
  • Dip rings in beer-batter
  • Fry rings in oil until golden brown and crispy
  • Remove rings and allow to drain
  • Immediately sprinkle with flakey salt and parsley
  • Enjoy with Elder’s Secret Sauce

Elder’s Secret Sauce

Ingredients:

  • One Part - Sour Cream
  • One Part - Mayonnaise
  • Half Part - Ketchup
  • Pepper
  • Worcestershire Sauce
  • Horseradish
  • Smoked Paprika

Directions:

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

