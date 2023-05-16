Recipe: Shiner “Beergarita”

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
Ingredients:
- Shiner Orale Mexican Lager
- 2oz Tequila
- 2oz Cointreau
- 2oz Lime Juice
- Salt
- Limes
- Ice
Directions:
- Slice limes into wedges and wheels
- Dress the rim of a glass with lime and flakey salt
- Top the glass with ice
- In a separate glass, combine tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice
- Pour mixture over the ice
- Top off the glass with Shiner Orale Mexican Lager
- Dress with a lime wheel
- Enjoy responsibly!
