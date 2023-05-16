81º

Recipe: Shiner “Beergarita”

David shares a delicious beer cocktail recipe

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Ingredients:

  • Shiner Orale Mexican Lager
  • 2oz Tequila
  • 2oz Cointreau
  • 2oz Lime Juice
  • Salt
  • Limes
  • Ice

Directions:

  • Slice limes into wedges and wheels
  • Dress the rim of a glass with lime and flakey salt
  • Top the glass with ice
  • In a separate glass, combine tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice
  • Pour mixture over the ice
  • Top off the glass with Shiner Orale Mexican Lager
  • Dress with a lime wheel
  • Enjoy responsibly!
David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

email