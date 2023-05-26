Recipe: Shiner Strawberry Blonde Shandy

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
Ingredients:
- Shiner Strawberry Blonde Beer
- Lemons
- Lemon Juice
- Grape Fruit Juice
- Simple Syrup
- Topo Chico
- Ice
Directions:
- Slice lemons into wedges and wheels to be used for garnish
- In a glass pour 2 oz each lemon juice, grapefruit juice, and Topo Chico
- Add a splash of simple syrup
- Add Ice
- Mix drink between two cups
- Rim glass with a lemon wedge
- Top off drink with Shiner Strawberry Blonde Beer
- Enjoy responsibly!
