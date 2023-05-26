83º

Recipe: Shiner Strawberry Blonde Shandy

David shares a delicious beer cocktail recipe

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Shiner Strawberry Blonde Shandy (ksat12)

Ingredients:

  • Shiner Strawberry Blonde Beer
  • Lemons
  • Lemon Juice
  • Grape Fruit Juice
  • Simple Syrup
  • Topo Chico
  • Ice

Directions:

  • Slice lemons into wedges and wheels to be used for garnish
  • In a glass pour 2 oz each lemon juice, grapefruit juice, and Topo Chico
  • Add a splash of simple syrup
  • Add Ice
  • Mix drink between two cups
  • Rim glass with a lemon wedge
  • Top off drink with Shiner Strawberry Blonde Beer
  • Enjoy responsibly!
About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

