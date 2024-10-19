Texas Eats: The Hog Log, ATX Dumplings, Smashburgers and Italian Bites

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats:
Smoke Shack BBQ
3714 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209
In partnership with Texas Eats and the University of Texas at San Antonio, the Smoke Shack will be representing Texas in a BBQ cookoff against Memphis. We check in with owner Chris Conger to spotlight his pork and dessert items -- the Hog Log and his Prickly Pear Tarts. These items will be offered alongside his brisket tacos.
WHAT: Texas vs. Memphis BBQ Cookoff
WHERE: The Alamodome
WHEN: Saturday November 2nd, 2024 during the UTSA vs. Memphis game
Dumpling World
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin, TX 78751
Originating from Houston, these owners opened their second location at the Triangle near the University of Texas at Austin. Thousands of dumplings are made in-house every single day and they offer a variety of dumplings that will satisfy everyone. They also have delicious noodle bowls and a range of fun drinks.
Smash’d
520 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215
Right here in San Antonio by Besame Food Truck Park, Smash’d opened up this past spring serving unique, loaded smashburgers with fresh ingredients. They also have a bunch of classic appetizers including onion rings, loaded fries, and more.
Mare E Monte
9390 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240
Mare E Monte has become one of San Antonio’s premier dining spots serving classic Italian dishes with a unique Texas twist. Owner Prince Blakaj promises a family-friendly atmosphere and some of their featured dishes include lamb chops, calamari all’Arrabbiata and pasta al nero.
Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.
- Facebook: @TexasEatsTV
- Instagram: @texaseatstv
- TikTok: @ElderEats
- Twitter: @TexasEatsTV